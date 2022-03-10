82 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 82 new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region is at 82.
An updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today.
Person of interest in assault investigation in Greater NapaneeOntario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in an assault investigation in Greater Napanee.
OPP looking to locate missing 19-year-old femalePolice say Alexa Mahaffy was last seen on March 1, 2022 at around 9 p.m. in Amherstview by her family. The female has ties to Kingston.
New COVID-19 death in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit says there are now 34 people that have died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.
Three people charged after storage unit break-ins in RenfrewThree people face charges after break-ins to storage units in Renfrew.
New death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark84 people have now died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Two new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe number of new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County is in the single-digits.
300 grams of tobacco, 570 grams of marijuana seized at Collins Bay InstitutionCorrectional Service Canada says contraband and unauthorized items were seized at Collins Bay Institution.
Over 94 per cent of eligible population in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark have first COVID-19 doseWe are expected to learn the latest COVID-19 numbers for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark today.
Cheryl Mackie wins Lifetime Achievement Award from LGSBCThe Leeds Grenville Small Business Centre has announced Cheryl Mackie of Oxford Mills as a recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award.