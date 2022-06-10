iHeartRadio
82 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 82 new COVID-19 cases in the last week. 

108 people have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic. 

Three people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit, they are on a ventilator. 

