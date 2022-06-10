82 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 82 new COVID-19 cases in the last week.
108 people have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.
Three people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit, they are on a ventilator.
-
Brockville General Hospital continuing mandatory masking policyMasks will continue to be mandatory at the Brockville General Hospital after Ontario lifts its mask mandate this weekend.
-
KHSC maintaining mandatory masking policyMasks will continue to be mandatory at all facilities under the Kingston Health Sciences Centre after Ontario lifts its mask mandate this weekend.
-
Seven new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit reporting seven new COVID-19 cases in the region.
-
Guided tours of Kingston City Hall National Historic Site begins todayGuided tours of the Kingston City Hall National Historic Site begin today.
-
Pembroke Regional Hospital maintaining mandatory mask policyMasks will continue to be mandatory at the Pembroke Regional Hospital after Ontario lifts its mask mandate this weekend.
-
More public education needed on intimate partner violence, Borutski inquest hearsAn expert on research into violence against women is telling a coroner's inquest there needs to be more education on intimate partner violence in Ontario.
-
Darryl Sittler announced for 2nd Annual Gord Brown Memorial Golf TournamentThe YMCA of Eastern Ontario and United Way Leeds & Grenville have announced that NHL legend Darryl Sittler will be a part of the 2nd Annual Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament.
-
Kingston Police looking to locate two stolen guitarsKingston Police are asking for the public's help locating two guitars that were stolen during a break and enter back in December 2021.
-
Summer Company program launches in BrockvilleThe Leeds Grenville Small Business Centre has launched its annual Summer Company program.