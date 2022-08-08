82-year-old man charged following sexual incident involving minors
Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged an 82-year-old man following an investigation into an incident near Mill Creek.
On August 3, 2022, officers received reports of a suspicious man described to be in his 70s or 80s, that had approached two young children near Mill Creek.
During the interaction, a criminal offence was committed. The OPP turned to social media to ask for the public's help in identifying the man and car involved. Thanks to the public's assistance, Leo Godfrey of Odessa was arrested and charged with:
- invitation to sexual touching under the age of 16
- communicate with anyone under 18 years for the purpose of obtaining sexual services
Godfrey was released from custody and is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on October 4, 2022.
