85 new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A Thursday

COVID-19

The KFL&A Public Health Unit reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. 

The number of known active cases in the region saw a significant decrease due to a data cleanup, there are now 1,586 known active cases. 

19 people are in the hospital with the virus, eight of them are in the intensive care unit, six are on ventilators. 

On the vaccination front, 91 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 84 per cent have two doses. 

