88 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A

88 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

74 of those new cases are in the Kingston area.

The number of known active cases saw a significant increase, it's now at 389.

There are also eight new hospitalizations. 29 people are now in the hospital with the virus, 11 of them are in the intensive care unit, nine are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, nearly 88 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.