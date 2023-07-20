88-year-old with minor injuries driving over cliff on Mountain Provincial Park

Over the weekend, members of the Prince Edward County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a vehicle that drove over the edge at Lake on the Mountain Provincial Park.

Police explain that the incident took place on Saturday, July 15th shortly after 9:00 a.m. Police say they responded alongside Prince Edward County Fire and Rescue and Hastings Quinte Paramedic Service to a report of a single vehicle that had driven over the cliff at Lake on the Mountain Provincial Park.

Thanks to the quick thinking by members of the fire service, Police say the vehicle was secured and the driver was assisted out of the vehicle. While the 88-year-old driver behind the wheel was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray