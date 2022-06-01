8th annual 1000 Islands and Rideau Canal Garden Trail taking place this year

The 8th annual 1000 Islands and Rideau Canal Garden Trail takes place this year.

The trail features 12 locations across Leeds and Grenville as part of Canada's Garden Route.

It had gained notoriety in 2017 as the only trail given the Canada 150 Garden Experience Designation.

"After two years, it's exciting to be back," said David Cybulski, Trail Co-chair, in a press release. "We love to share our gardens and we hope the residents of Leeds Grenville, as well as visitors, take full advantage of this opportunity. The gardens are ever-evolving throughout the season and you’ll see some really big changes in several gardens. We’re always changing - adding in new plants, new features and garden beds.".

While there is no admission fee to visit the gardens, some owners do welcome donations to their favourite charity.

Guided and self-guided tours are available throughout the season.

You are asked to visit each garden's page for full details on hours and contacts as they vary from each garden.

On National Garden Day on June 18, all of the 1000 Islands and Rideau Canal Garden Trail gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advanced bookings will not be required on that day.