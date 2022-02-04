$9.9 million investment into upgrades at J.J O'Neill Catholic School

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board has announced that the province is making an investment to update J.J O'Neill Catholic School in Napanee.

Ontario will be investing $9.9 million into the school.

The money will go into the following:

Updates to 331 elementary student spaces

49 new licensed child care spaces

Three new child care rooms.

"This news is very exciting for our Catholic learning community in Napanee. This school improvement will provide additional opportunities for our students to excel in a modern, accessible and state-of-the-art facility," said David DeSantis, Director of Education, in a press release.

"I look forward to working with our team and the school community on this exciting project. We thank the province for the productive collaboration and investment in our Catholic schools."