911 call results in domestic charges laid against two individuals

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are releasing information on a 911 call which led to the arrest of two people following a domestic dispute.

Police explain that on May 7th, 2023 just after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call in relation to a domestic dispute on the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation Territory, near Golden Lake.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old from Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation was charged with two counts of failing to comply with undertaking conditions. Additionally, a 25-year-old from Laurentian Valley Township was charged with the same offences of two counts of failing to comply with undertaking conditions and obstructing a peace officer.

Police say the accused from Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation was held in custody to await a bail hearing on May 8th, 2023. While, the accused from Laurentian Valley Township was released from custody and has a court date scheduled on June 14th, 2023, Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe. The names of the accused will not be released.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray