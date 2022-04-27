92 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 92 new high-risk cases of COVID-19.
98 people have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.
14 people are in the hospital with the virus, four people are in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator.
16 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19.
Vehicle and trailer stolen in South AlgonquinThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a theft of a vehicle and trailer in the Township of South Algonquin,
Braves fall to Hawks in Game 2 of series, 3-1The game didn't go to overtime like the last two games for the Braves, but Brockville did fall to the Hawkesbury Hawks in Game 2 of their playoff series, 3-1.
Generals beat Frontenacs in Game 3 of series, 4-3Three unanswered goals in the third period helped the Oshawa Generals beat the Kingston Frontenacs in Game 3, 4-3.
New transportation exhibit at Pumphouse MuseumA new museum exhibit lets you explore 400 hundred years of transportation in Kingston.
Police seeking witnesses to serious assault at Leon's CentreKingston Police are investigating a fight in a washroom at the Leon's Centre during the Glorious Son's concert.
One new COVID-19 death in KFL&A49 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.
64 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health unit is reporting 64 new cases of COVID-19.
Dr. Gauri Shankar announces intention to run for Prescott mayorPrescott Town Councillor, Dr. Gauri Shankar, has announced his intentions to run for Mayor in this year's municipal election.