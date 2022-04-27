iHeartRadio
92 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

COVID-19(3)

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 92 new high-risk cases of COVID-19. 

98 people have died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic. 

14 people are in the hospital with the virus, four people are in the intensive care unit, no one is on a ventilator. 

