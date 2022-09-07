93rd annual Gordon Cup Golf Tournament at Pembroke Golf Cup this weekend

The historic Gordon Cup will be hosting its annual golf Tournament in Pembroke this year. The 93rd annual competition will take place on Saturday, September 10th, and Sunday, September 11th at the Pembroke Golf Club.

The prestigious tournament started in 1930 and has taken place every year since its inception, making it one of the longest-running amateur competitions in North America. Renfrew Golf Club, Pembroke Golf Club, Arnprior-Sand Point Golf Club, Mississippi Golf Club, and Deep River Golf Club all compete in this historical tradition to bring the Cup home to their Club. The Pembroke Golf club is also celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022.

Members of the community are welcome to attend the Pembroke Golf Club over the weekend to be a part of Ottawa Valley's historic golf competition.

JP Gordon of Renfrew, who donated the cup, said his idea in presenting the Cup is to not only promote golf generally throughout the Valley and to promote a good feeling between Towns and the Clubs but also to promote within the Clubs, themselves, a desire among members to get on this team to represent their Club in the Championship.

The record of Club wins since the Gordon Cup began in 1930 is: Renfrew Golf Club 36 times followed by Pembroke (29), Arnprior-Sand Point (19), Mississippi (6), and Deep River (2).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray