94 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 94 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Known active high-risk cases in the region is at 379.

13 people are in the hospital with the virus, six are in the intensive care unit, three are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, nearly 92 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 86 per cent have two doses.

Nearly 66 per cent of those aged 18 and older have a booster.