94 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A
The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 94 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Known active high-risk cases in the region is at 379.
13 people are in the hospital with the virus, six are in the intensive care unit, three are on ventilators.
On the vaccination front, nearly 92 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 86 per cent have two doses.
Nearly 66 per cent of those aged 18 and older have a booster.
City of Kingston partners with SLC on marketing and communications project for studentsAccording to a press release, students within St. Lawrence College's Advertising/Marketing Communications (AMC) diploma program and graduate certificate program in Digital Marketing Communications (DMC) will help to create "integrated marketing and communications plans" for the city as part of a final project before graduation.
29 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19.
Brittany Rivard named new CFO and VP of Operations of Kemptville District HospitalThe Kemptville District Hospital has announced Brittany Rivard as its new Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Operations.
New death from COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.
Man charged with aggravated assault after father hospitalizedKingston Police have arrested and charged a man with aggravated assault after he was alleged to have been involved in his father's hospitalization.
Another hurdle cleared in apartment building projectThe Laurentian Valley's planning and emergency services committee has cleared yet another hurdle in the development of three residential apartment buildings.
Technical issue creates invalid vaccination appointmentsA technical issue with Local Booking System creates invalid vaccination appointments that has allowed some residents to book appointments in the month of February.
Cabin Fever 2022 kicks off Feb 6Petawawa's winter festival, Cabin Fever, kicks off this weekend with a free public skate on February 6th.
Brockville Police investigate bank robberyThe Brockville Police Service is investigating a bank robbery that happened Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. February 1st at a Bank of Montreal in Brockville.