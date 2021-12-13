96 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark since Friday

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a total of 96 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

21 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 75 cases were added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases in the region saw a significant increase over the weekend, it's now at 143.

Of the known active cases, 112 cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, 30 are in Lanark, and one is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

Two people are in the hospital with the virus. One person is in the intensive care unit.