97-year-old dead in two-vehicle collision, driver transported to hospital by air

The Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing to investigate a fatal collision in Clarence-Rockland.

OPP explain that on July 19th, 2023 around 2:30 p.m. along with the Prescott-Russell Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Clarence-Rockland Fire Department responded to a collision on County Road 17 in the City of Clarence-Rockland. Police say initial information indicates that a westbound passenger car struck a transport trailer.

The 97-year-old passenger of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 89-year-old driver was transported to the hospital by Ornge air ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The affected area on County Road 17 was closed for several hours.

With assistance from the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist, the investigation remains ongoing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray