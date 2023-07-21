97-year-old dead in two-vehicle collision, driver transported to hospital by air
The Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is continuing to investigate a fatal collision in Clarence-Rockland.
OPP explain that on July 19th, 2023 around 2:30 p.m. along with the Prescott-Russell Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Clarence-Rockland Fire Department responded to a collision on County Road 17 in the City of Clarence-Rockland. Police say initial information indicates that a westbound passenger car struck a transport trailer.
The 97-year-old passenger of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 89-year-old driver was transported to the hospital by Ornge air ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The affected area on County Road 17 was closed for several hours.
With assistance from the Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist, the investigation remains ongoing.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Starter Company Plus celebrates Spring grads, opens Autumn intakeEight graduates of the Start Company Plus program are leaving with valuable knowledge and a combined total of $28,000 in grant awards to help their new local businesses. Intake will soon open for the Autumn program.
-
Multiple early morning calls to police result in local man arrested and chargedA 43-year-old from Laurentian Hills has been arrested and charged after Upper Ottawa Valley OPP responded to multiple reports of mischief and harassment in the area of Elizabeth Street and Bruham Avenue.
-
Renfrew OPP investigate fraudsters that scammed $80,000 from local businessOntario Provincial Police in Renfrew are warning local businesses of a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scam that recently resulted in a local business losing over $80,000 to a fraudulent emailer.
-
Drivers urged to be cautious travelling through Lansdowne during annual fairNearly 8,000 people are expected to be in the Lansdowne area during the annual fair, and the Township of Leeds and Thousand Islands is asking motorists to drive with caution.
-
Multiple charges laid as man hurls knives off balcony, pointing firearm at policeA 35-year-old local has been arrested and charged after officers responded to reports of a person throwing knives off a balcony at people on Bayswater Place. The accused pointed a firearm at the responding officers when they arrived at the scene.
-
Sydenham Point Park Beach temporarily deemed unsafe for swimmingThe Point Beach in Sydenham located at 4410 Point Road has been deemed temporarily unsafe for swimming by KFL&A Public Health due to unacceptable levels of E.coli in the water.
-
Local man arrested making death threats and wielding a knifeA 47-year-old local man has been arrested and charged after a dispute on Russell Street ended with the man making death threats and waving a knife around.
-
Killaloe man charged with several counts of breaching bail and harassmentA 71-year-old from Killaloe is facing two counts of harassment and three counts of breaching a condition of release, after Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a harassment call in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty, and Richards.
-
Frank Carroll Financial named Gift of Humanity sponsor for Black & White GalaLong-time supporter of the Pembroke Regional Hospital, Frank Carroll Financial has been announced as a Gift of Humanity sponsor at this year's Black & White Gala, after making a donation of $10,000.