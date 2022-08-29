A driver on Highway 401arrested and charged after striking police cruiser

Multiple criminal charges have been laid against a Quebec man on Highway 401. On August 26th, 2022 members of the Lennox and Addington County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police received multiple traffic complaints of a vehicle traveling east on Highway 401.

Around 8:00 a.m. officers were able to locate the vehicle causing disruptions on the Highway. Officers then made an attempt to stop the vehicle, at which point the man driving turned into the police cruiser striking the vehicle. At which point he subsequently drove his vehicle into the westbound median ditch.

Police report that 31-year-old Jeffery Dumas then exited his crashed vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot. Officers were able to arrest the man quickly thereafter. An investigation was able to determine that the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen. Police also confirm that no one sustained any injuries during the incident.

Dumas, from Lachine, Quebec faces a variety of charges which include:

- Dangerous operation

- Operation while impaired (drugs)

- Flight from peace officer

- Resist peace officer

- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

- Failure to stop after accident

- Fail to comply with probation order

- Fail to remain

- Drive motor vehicle - no licence

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray