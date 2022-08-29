A full night closure on the Bay of Quinte Skyway Bridge

A letter of notice has been issued for a closure on the Bay of Quinte Skyway Bridge. A full night mainline closure will be in effect on that specific section of Highway 49. The Skyway Bridge will close at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 8th, 2022, and remain closed until the next morning at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9th, 2022.

Construction has been ongoing on the Bay of Quinte Skyway Bridge since 2018, replacing and rehabilitating the bridge section by section until finishing the project by 2023. The full five-year project involves a replacement of the steel girders and deck, rehabilitation of the piers, and reconstruction of the abutments. As well as widening the bridge deck slightly to add a 1.5-meter shoulder on each side. The current closure has the goal of updating segment E of the bridge. As construction on segments B, C, and D have all been completed, and segment A is scheduled for 2023. Specifically, the upcoming closure will give construction crews a chance to make repairs on the south abutment deck panels.

During the time of the closures, no traffic will be permitted to pass over the bridge. The Glenora Ferry service offers a possible alternative route.

The Contract Administration for the project is McIntosh Perry Consulting Engineers. Further inquiries can be forwarded to Communication Liaison Nancy Gourlay at 613-396-3424 ext.152 or the Contract

Administrator Andy Wallace can be reached at 289-813-7201.

For more information on the construction process and the rehabilitation of the Bay of Quinte Skyward Bridge, you can visit https://hwy49quinteskyway.ca/

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray