A Merry Christmas Radio Play Revival cancelled

The Brockville Theatre Guild and the Brockville Operatic Society has announced that its production of A Merry Christmas Radio-Play Revival has been cancelled.

The radio play was initially scheduled to run on December 16th and December 17th at 7:30 p.m, December 18th at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and December 19th at 2 p.m.

The organizations say the box office for the Brockville Arts Centre will reach out to anyone who purchased tickets for the event.