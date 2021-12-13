iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

A Merry Christmas Radio Play Revival cancelled

website-banner-2

The Brockville Theatre Guild and the Brockville Operatic Society has announced that its production of A Merry Christmas Radio-Play Revival has been cancelled. 

The radio play was initially scheduled to run on December 16th and December 17th at 7:30 p.m, December 18th at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and December 19th at 2 p.m. 

The organizations say the box office for the Brockville Arts Centre will reach out to anyone who purchased tickets for the event. 

12

Check out the latest Songs