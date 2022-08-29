A resounding success from the Home on the Farm Quilt Show and Tea Room

Quilters in the valley take a look back at what they are calling a resounding success at the Home on the Farm Quilt Show and Tea Room. The event took place at the W.B George Centre in Kemptville and saw around 1000 people in attendance over the two days. From August 19th to 20th, a variety of events and competition were hosted, following extensive planning and organizing from the IPM Quilt Committee.

Under the leadership of committee co-chairs Teresa Harrison and Nancy Grundy, a number of competitions were also held during the show. A quilt block challenge, and general quilt competition were held for quilting professionals and youth quilters. They also organized some quilting draws for community newcomers and veterans, including quilting workshops, a raffle, and the quilt show.

A total of 170 quilts were entered in the IPM Quilt Competition. Which were judged according to the Canadian Quilt Judging Standards. The winner in most categories were awarded with a monetary prize and a celebratory ribbon. The judges note that it was a particularly difficult task to judge all the enteries, considering all the quilts that were entered across the various categories. Youth quilters were acknowledged with medallions. There was also a Barn Quilt categories which was chosen was a viewer's choice vote, though there was no prize for this catergory Kathy Colwell came out with bragging rights.

Along with the Quilt Show, there was also a KDH hosted British Tea event during the event. Sandwiches, scones, and various treats were served in classic British style. The lunches, paired with tea, were by reservation only and was sold out. The funds raised during the event were donated to the local hospital, they raised around $6,500.

