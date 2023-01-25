AAA U14 Titans qualify for Ontario Winter Games

The Ottawa Valley Titans AAA Hockey Organization has a long history in Renfrew County. The U14 Titans will be able to add competing in the Ontario Winter Games in their own backyard to the list of accomplishments.

The Titan's team has qualified, as Hockey Eastern Ontario is the host of the Games and it received two bid spots to the Games. The first team that qualified was Myers and the Titans are considered the host team.

"Both teams are ranked in the top 10 in the province and will provide tough competition for the other six teams in the Games," said Coach Scott Buffam who hails from Arnprior. Buffam is very excited to be back in the town and rink where his coaching experience got started. The hockey competition is being held at the Ma-te-way Activity Centre in Renfrew. Games will be played on February 3rd, 4th, and 5th.

"I am thrilled to lead such a talented and hard-working group of boys in the province's highest level of competition in the Ontario Winter Games," said Buffam. "I have so many great memories and relationships that set the foundation for my love of the game and I am looking forward to making new ones during the games as we battle some of the best teams in the Province."

The team is made up of 17 players from Districts 4 and 5 (West Carleton, Stittsville and all of Renfrew County) including four players from Renfrew County: goalie Brian Rathwell from Pembroke; defencemen Andrew Enright from Cobden; defencemen Tyler McEnery from Eganville; and forward Kaden McGregor from Braeside.

"Folks in the Ottawa Valley have a strong bond with the game and it is a vibrant part of our culture," said Buffam. "Meeting new people through the game is what I enjoy the most about the experience. I strongly encourage the community to come out and see some of the best U14 players in the province."

For more details on the U14 Hockey schedule visit: https://renfrewcounty2023.ca/events/mens-hockey/

