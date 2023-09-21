Following weeks of draws and fundraising, the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation has announced that the ace has been pulled, as part of their "Catch the Ace Lottery" progressive raffle.

Raising funds for the Pembroke Regional Hospital and their Cancer Care Campaign over weeks of this initiative, the hospital has announced that this draw is over with the ace being revealed.

The hospital foundation wishes congratulations to Jason Leblanc, who picked card #35, revealing the ace and resulting in him taking home the massive pot. The weekly total amount was $55,299 plus a progressive jackpot of $637,023 for a total of $692,322.00.

The PRH Foundation gave their thanks to everyone who participated, while announcing the winner. They add that through this campaign they raised $1,061,709 for the hospital's Cancer Care Campaign.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray