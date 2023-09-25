The Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation says they are excited to announce that the Ace of Spades has been "caught" on week #49 in their Catch the Ace lottery supporting the Cancer Care Campaign. The lucky winner, Jason Leblanc of Petawawa, took home an amazing prize of $692,322. PRHF says Jason's winning ticket #WW-6066942 was drawn from the online electronic generator and he chose Card #35 which revealed the Ace of Spades.

Jason expressed his shock and excitement, telling the Foundation staff, "My wife and I have been buying tickets for years and never expected to win, we are still in shock."

PRH Foundation Executive Director, Roger Martin said that the Foundation is very proud of everyone who helped raise a milestone amount of $1,078,500 for the PRH Foundation. "This incredible surge in revenue will help us close the Cancer Care Campaign months ahead of schedule, which is good for everyone who needs these life-saving services. A huge congratulations to Jason and Nicole for their big win and catching that elusive Ace of Spades!"

"The PRH Foundation's latest Catch the Ace not only resulted in excitement throughout our region but also created a huge wave of generosity that resulted in a contribution of over one million dollars to our hospital," said PRH President and CEO Sabine Mersmann. "We can't express enough how important these funds are to the future of health care in our community and I am truly grateful to everyone who participated in Catch the Ace and ultimately contributed to our future in delivering care closer home. These funds will go towards the planned improvements in our Chemotherapy and Medical Daycare areas which are designed to improve the patient experience and deliver care to more patients," she said.

PRH Foundation Board Chair, Lisa Edmonds, says she was blown away by the success of this fundraiser and shared, "Wow! This has been such an exciting Catch the Ace event! A huge thank you to everyone who purchased tickets, sold tickets, told your friends about it, and shared us on social media. It was lots of fun and all of this helped others by giving back to local health care. Congratulations to our winner, Jason! Enjoy!"

The next Catch the Ace lottery in support of the Pembroke Regional Hospital, will be announced before the holiday season and start in the new year.

Mr. Martin added, "Thank you to all our supporters, and we will see you when the deck gets shuffled for the next Catch the Ace folks!"

Donations towards the Cancer Care Campaign are welcome at any time and can be made by contacting the Foundation Office at (613) 732-2811, extension 7408 or by visiting www.prhfoundation.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

