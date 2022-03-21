Additional funds announced to combat rising homelessness in Leeds and Grenville

Additional funds for the Leeds Grenville Community and Social Services Division was announced on Friday to help combat rising homelessness.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Steve Clark, announced another $177,000 to the division, totalling nearly $1.6 million.

The announcement was made at the Cooperative Care Centre, also known as the Warming Centre, in Elizabethtown-Kitley Township.

The Cooperative Care Centre will receive $500,000 for 2022/2023.

Connect Youth Inc., a service provider offering support to at-risk youth aged 12-25 and housing options for those aged 16-25, is receiving $310,000.

Additional funding will provided to the following:

John Howard Society - $77,846;

Family and Children’s Services of Lanark, Leeds and Grenville - $45,000;

and Victim Services of Leeds and Grenville - $76,610.

According to a press release, the United Counties have received $5.7 million in Social Services Relief Funding from the Ontario government.