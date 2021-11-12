Adopt an Acre is back just in time for the holiday season

The Quinte Conservation’s Adopt an Acre fundraiser is back again starting November 15th running to December 13th.

People will be able to symbolically adopt an acre in honour of a loved one with donations being put toward helping to preserve quinte conservation’s green spaces.

Communication’s Specialist, Kirsten Geisler, says “The success of last year’s Adopt an Acre campaign proved how valuable our green spaces really are for our mental and physical health, as well as the important role we play at Quinte Conservation to protect and maintain these cherished areas.”

Those who wish to participate can adopt an acre for $30.00, in return you will receive an adoption certification with the name you designate and a tax receipt. People can also purchase 2 acres for the price of $60.00 where they will receive an adoption certificate and a plush toy animal in return. Any donations above the coast of the acres will receive a tax receipt for the remaining amount.

Geisler adds, “Donating to Adopt an Acre offers a unique way to gift your loved ones a small slice of nature through the continued care and protection of their favourite green spaces.”

Acres are available for adoption at QuinteConservation.ca or by calling 613-968-3434. Orders must be placed by December 13, 2021, for delivery in time for the holidays. Curbside pick-up is not available this year.

Quinte Conservation hopes to adopt out 200 acres this year. Last year the program raised just over $13,000 and helped to complete projects at Little Bluff, Vanderwater, and many of our other conservation areas.