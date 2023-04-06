Adult charged threatening and assaulting a local youth
Kingston Police Services are reporting on an adult facing criminal charges after an incident on April 4th, 2023. Police say a youth was walking with friends when they were confronted and threatened by an adult over an alleged issue with another youth.
Police say that when the youth returned home and his father learned of the incident, the two of them drove to the residence of the accused with hopes of peacefully resolving the conflict. Once they got back the accused immediately began yelling and threatening the victim a second time. As the victim and his father attempted to leave the accused approached, punched their vehicle, and then reached in grabbing the victim's hair and pulling his head causing it to strike the inside of the passenger door.
Police arrived at the scene and the accused was arrested and transported to police headquarters where they were released on conditions with a future court date. As a result, the 22-year-old local individual was charged with utter threats to cause bodily harm, and assault.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Pembroke man faces criminal charges after disturbance callA 26-year-old from Pembroke is facing several criminal charges after Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty, and Richards.
-
OPP focus on seatbelts for Easter-long-weekend traffic campaignOntario Provincial Police in the Upper Ottawa Valley will be focusing on proper seat belt usage during their Easter Long Weekend traffic campaign. The campaign is in effect from April 7th to 10th, officers will also be on the lookout for impaired driving, distracted driving, and aggressive driving.
-
Increased charges laid in Russell County following OPP traffic blitzOn April 4th, 2023 Ontario Provincial Police officers took to the streets in Russell County, conducting a Traffic Enforcement Initiative. During the blitz, they laid an increased number of charges, including over 30 speeding tickets and one stunt driving charge.
-
UCDSB student medal at provincial qualifying skills competitionSeveral students from the Upper Canada District School board travelled to St. Lawrence College for their Skills Ontario Qualifying Competition in an effort to compete in the provincial championship in May. Two students took home gold medals, with an additional three advancing to the next competition.
-
Victims identified in structure fire on Montreal Street in Kingston, Ont.The two victims of the structure fire on the 800 block of Montreal Street have been identified by Kingston Police Services. Their investigation into the fire concluded it was not criminal in nature. The Fire Marshal continues their investigation into the cause of the fire.
-
Dispute over football results in assault chargesA physical altercation over a football has resulted in an assault charged being laid against a local 27-year-old at a residence on Highway 15. Police say the victim was treated by Emergency Medical Services at the scene.
-
OPP update ongoing fatal crash investigation in Hwy. 17 in PetawawaOntario Provincial Police have released an update on a fatal two-vehicle collision that took place on Highway 17 in Petawawa on April 3rd. Police say a 27-year-old from Petawawa was pronounced deceased on the scene, the driver and passenger of a tractor-trailer were not injured.
-
Significant Weather Event declared in Renfrew CountyForecasted freezing rain and ice pellets are expected to continue into the afternoon of Wednesday, April 5th. Due to this, and an alert from Environment Canada, the County of Renfrew has declared a Significant Weather Event that will impact travel and services throughout the municipality.
-
OPP search for driver after fleeing the collision sceneOntario Provincial Police in Killaloe say they are looking for a driver that failed to remain at the scene of a crash in the Township of Bonnechere Valley. The vehicle struck an unoccupied, parked SUV causing damage to the rear.