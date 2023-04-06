Adult charged threatening and assaulting a local youth

Kingston Police Services are reporting on an adult facing criminal charges after an incident on April 4th, 2023. Police say a youth was walking with friends when they were confronted and threatened by an adult over an alleged issue with another youth.

Police say that when the youth returned home and his father learned of the incident, the two of them drove to the residence of the accused with hopes of peacefully resolving the conflict. Once they got back the accused immediately began yelling and threatening the victim a second time. As the victim and his father attempted to leave the accused approached, punched their vehicle, and then reached in grabbing the victim's hair and pulling his head causing it to strike the inside of the passenger door.

Police arrived at the scene and the accused was arrested and transported to police headquarters where they were released on conditions with a future court date. As a result, the 22-year-old local individual was charged with utter threats to cause bodily harm, and assault.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray