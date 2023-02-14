Adult male suspect approached 10-year-old at Downtown schoolyard

Police in Kingston is asking for assistance from the public following a disturbing encounter in the city's downtown. Police report that on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 around 1:20 p.m. an unknown male approached a young student, under 10 years of age, while playing in a schoolyard in downtown Kingston.

Police say that the male suspect asked the young child to perform specific acts in return for monetary compensation. During this interaction, there was no physical contact between the male and the child.

Police describe the male suspect as wearing a dark winter hat possibly with a pom-pom, Aviator-style sunglasses, bandana/scarf covering a portion of his face, winter jacket, dark pants, black boots, and wearing a backpack. They add that the age range of the suspect is not known, but the male is believed to be an adult.

The man travelled on foot in the area of Brock and Barrie Streets before and following the encounter. Kingston Police detectives say they are actively investigating this situation. Anyone with information or potential security footage in the area you're asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Police's general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray