Adult male suspect approached 10-year-old at Downtown schoolyard
Police in Kingston is asking for assistance from the public following a disturbing encounter in the city's downtown. Police report that on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 around 1:20 p.m. an unknown male approached a young student, under 10 years of age, while playing in a schoolyard in downtown Kingston.
Police say that the male suspect asked the young child to perform specific acts in return for monetary compensation. During this interaction, there was no physical contact between the male and the child.
Police describe the male suspect as wearing a dark winter hat possibly with a pom-pom, Aviator-style sunglasses, bandana/scarf covering a portion of his face, winter jacket, dark pants, black boots, and wearing a backpack. They add that the age range of the suspect is not known, but the male is believed to be an adult.
The man travelled on foot in the area of Brock and Barrie Streets before and following the encounter. Kingston Police detectives say they are actively investigating this situation. Anyone with information or potential security footage in the area you're asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Police's general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Driver charged with excessive cannabis in Madawaska Valley Tsp.A Barry's Bay resident has been charged by Killaloe OPP following a traffic stop on Combermere Road in the Township of Madawaska Valley. Officers seized over 30 grams of dried cannabis from the vehicle.
Impaired driver charged during traffic stop on Highway 60A 53-year-old from Cobden has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on Highway 60th the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.
Firearm, threat charges laid following dispute at Pikwakanagan residenceA 31-year-old from Pikwakanagan is facing weapons and threat-related charges following an incident on the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan Ontario First Nation community near Golden Lake.
Update on Maple View Lodge redevelopment projectDetails have been released from recent meetings discussing updates on the redevelopment of the Maple View Lodge, into the largest capital project ever undertaken by the Counties.
Two arrested at scene of break and enter in Brockville, Ont.Responding to a break-and-enter call at a residence in Brockville, police officers arrested the perpetrator. At the same time, officers located a wanted 16-year-old riding a bike in the neighbourhood, he was arrested and charged.
18-year-old charged with assault with a weapon in domestic disputeA 15-year-old female was transported to the hospital with minor injuries following a domestic dispute. The accused, an 18-year-old male is facing the charge of assault with a weapon.
OPP involved in Smiths Falls missing persons caseOntario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public in determining what happened to a missing Smiths Falls resident. Local police have been treating the situation as a missing person since September 30th, 2022.
Women learn financial empowerment through KFPL sessionKingston Frontenac Public Library is hosting a virtual session, aimed that teaching locals how to create the life they want with Financial Empowerment for Canadian Women. The virtual session is 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. on February 15th, those interested can register on the KFPL website.
Downtown Pembroke says farewell to Custom DraperiesAfter over 36 years located in Downtown Pembroke, Custom Draperies will be moving locations. The Pembroke Business Improvement Area presented the local business with a farewell gift and a huge thank you for their contribution to the city's Downtown.