Adult trades training program launches at TR Leger Kemptville, Ont.

Adults who want to upgrade skills in the Motive Power Trades industry will now have an opportunity to do so at TR Leger in Kemptville, Ont.

The Upper Canada District School Board's TR Leger School of Adult, Alternative, and Continuing Education is offering free trades training and apprenticeship opportunities for those interested in becoming a Truck and Coach Technician, Agricultural Equipment Technician, or Heavy Equipment Technician.

Starting in September, TR Leger will offer a 12-week hybrid program for individuals who already registered as apprentices and are looking to complete their Level 1 Commercial Vehicle and Equipment Apprenticeship certification as a Truck and Coach Technician, Agricultural Equipment Technician, or Heavy Equipment Technician.

The course allows participants to complete theory lessons in their own time, and attend in-person classes at the newly established TR Leger Apprenticeship Centre in Kemptville.

The second program in this field that will start in September at the same location is the Commercial Vehicle and Equipment Pre-Apprenticeship Program. The program is aimed at adults with knowledge and experience in the Motive Power trades who are looking for apprenticeship training, and those who may be considering a new career path.

"Skilled tradespeople are in high demand and these programs that we have developed with our community and industry partners will help address local labour shortages in the trades," says UCDSB Chair John McAllister. "These programs will help unemployed or under-employed people get to experience in the trades that could ultimately lead them to well-paying jobs."

Individuals will receive a 10-week in-class training for the Level 1 Commercial Vehicle and Equipment Apprenticeship and then have 12 weeks of paid work placements, four weeks in each sector. Both programs are fully funded by the government.

There will be an open house on Tuesday, August 23 at the Apprenticeship Centre at Kemptville Campus from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for those who may be interested.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa