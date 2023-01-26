Advance Care Planning session comes to Kingston Library
Take control of your future care with an Advance Care Planning information session coming to the Kingston Frontenac Public Library. Organizers say later in one’s life, caregivers are often left to make decisions. Advance care planning gives people time to consider and reflect on the kind of health and medical care they would consent to or refuse in the future and reduces loved ones’ decision-making burden.
"If you have thought about those decisions, put them off, or considered who will advocate on your behalf for your future needs, our upcoming Advanced Care Planning session is for you," said Jake Miller, Librarian with adult programming at the KFPL.
Organized and led by the Kingston chapter of Compassionate Communities. The Advance Care Planning session runs from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Library's Isabel Turner Branch on January 31st.
"These sessions are a good starting point for significant, often difficult decisions," Miller explained. "KFPL and Compassionate Communities offer a neutral, welcoming environment that allows people to
learn about and discuss what will matter most in their later years."
Registration is required and can be completed at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/7113390 or over the phone at 613-549-8888.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
