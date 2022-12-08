AECL and CNL Break Ground on New Nuclear Research Facility

Atomic Energy of Canada and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories are announcing the official beginning of construction on the new Advanced Nuclear MAterials Research Centre at the Chalk River Laboratories.

AECL President and CEO, Fred Dermarkar, and CNL President and CEO Joe McBrearty, were joined by local officials and representatives of Canada's nuclear supply chain to celebrate the construction of the new facility.

The completion of the site is planned for early spring 2028 and will feature a state-of-the-art research complex that will be one of the largest facilities ever built in Canada. When construction is complete, it will serve as the backbone of CNL's research and development infrastructure.

The 10,000-square-metre facility will feature 23 labs, accommodate 160 employees, and consolidate key capabilities from aging facilities scheduled for decommissioning at the site.

"Atomic Energy of Canada Limited is looking to the future. ANMRC is central to our vision to drive nuclear innovation. It will be a modern, efficient, world-class nuclear lab to serve the needs of the Government of Canada and the Canadian nuclear industry - not only for today but for decades into the future," said Fred Dermarkar.

"This exciting new research facility will ensure that CNL maintains its position as a world leader in nuclear science and technology into the future. The investments that the Government of Canada has made into the revitalization of the Chalk River Laboratories give us the facilities and infrastructure needed to confront some of the nation's most pressing issues, from climate change to energy security. That is the responsibility we have as Canada's national nuclear laboratory, and the ANMRC is at the centre of this vision," added Joe McBrearty.

The ANMRC is designed to support Canada's clean energy goals by providing services critical to the life extension and long-term reliability of existing reactors, including Canada's fleet of CANDU nuclear power reactors.

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, says, "To fight climate change and lower emissions, we must look to all non-emitting sources of energy, which very much needs to include nuclear energy. The Advanced Nuclear Materials Research Centre (ANMRC) is an important step forward in Canada's long history as a peaceful user of nuclear power. The work undertaken here will help guide a new generation of nuclear technologies and ensure that our nuclear sector remains a reliable, safe, cost-effective, and innovative source of energy and opportunity."

Major investments have also been made into infrastructure improvements for the campus, including new domestic water and natural gas service, a modern sanitary sewage treatment facility, and a system to more effectively manage stormwater.