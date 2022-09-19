Affordable housing meeting to address urgent need in Pembroke, Ont.

The second of a series of five town hall meetings in the area takes place on September 27 in Pembroke, where more than a thousand families are currently on a 7 to 10 year wait list for affordable housing.

The meeting is intended to inspire local people, municipal officers, potential investors, and local businesses to create more affordable housing and to show municipal candidates how they can help. The series of meetings was organized by the Affordable Housing Alliance of the Ottawa Valley (AHAOV), which was formed during the summer to promote affordable housing in the Pembroke area.

"Pembroke has a large shortage of affordable and attainable housing stock," says Pembroke resident and AHAOV steering committee member Brian Abdallah. "At the end of June 2022, there were 1225 applications across Renfrew County (households awaiting offer for Rent-Geared-To-Income Housing or Rent Supplement), with many of these applications coming from Pembroke and area."



"Businesses in downtown Pembroke have noticed a huge rise in the homeless population. I have personally seen young families, single mothers/single income earners living in their cars with their kids because the house they were renting was sold and there are no affordable rentals. Over the pandemic, I have been shocked to see the number of people working full time and made homeless due to this housing crisis. Many people are forced to move to Ottawa," Cameron Montgomer, another AHAOV steering committee member and a Pembroke business owner, says.

During the meeting, individuals will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and tell their stories and concerns regarding the housing crisis in the community.

"Housing is a right, not a privilege," says Brian Abdallah. "Something has to be done to address this housing challenge. We need to bring together local community members, stakeholders, and developers to work on innovative solutions and access potential government and private funding sources. It is best for Ottawa Valley communities to work together in addressing the affordable housing challenge vs working in silos.

"I hope that Pembroke and area residents, developers, council members and municipal election candidates can attend the September 27th meeting at the Pembroke Royal Canadian Legion, so a beginning conversation can take place that will move forward into positive actions in addressing the affordable housing challenge in Pembroke and the Ottawa Valley."

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa