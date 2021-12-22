Afternoon pursuit leads to charges

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a driver after an afternoon pursuit.

Police say at around 12:20 p.m. last Friday, they identified a driver of a motor vehicle driving on Battersea Rd. as an unlicensed driver.

OPP say they attempted to stop the driver, but the driver refused to yield, and fled.

Police say they discontinued the pursuit due to the public safety risk.

According to police, the driver then fled the vehicle on foot before being apprehended by police with the help of local residents.

36-year-old Vincent Kellar of South Frontenac Township faces the following charges:

Flight from peace officer

Dangerous operation

Driving while under suspension

Drive motor vehicle, no plates

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused was released and is set to appear in a Kingston court on January 27th.