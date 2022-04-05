Aggravated assault charge laid after altercation in downtown Kingston

A Kingston man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after an altercation in downtown Kingston.

Kingston Police say they were called to the area of Division St. and Johnson St. on Sunday.

Police say a man struck another man in the face after an altercation knocking out multiple teeth from the victim, rendering the victim unconscious.

The victim was taken to Kingston General Hospital with serious injuries and also required emergency dental surgery.

Later thday day, Police arrested the accused at a residence at around 7:25 p.m.

24-year-old Caspin Stillwell faces a charge of aggravated assault.