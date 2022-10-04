The City of Brockville and Caber Group have announced that they have reached an Agreement of Purchase and Sale for 36-46 King Street West, the former Woolworth's building.

The Woolworth's property is one of the most prominent sites in Brockville's downtown. By being close to the main intersection of King Street and Courthouse Avenue. The building was constructed in the late 1950s and was a Woolworth's department store for many years. However, since then the store closed in 1993 and the property went through several subsequent owners and uses. Finally, in 2004 the last tenant of the building left the property, and it has sat vacant since that time.

However, Brockville Council did not want to see the building remain vacant, as they set several goals for their term, which included an objective to "spur on development and consider a P3 approach to the Woolworth's property". Through 2019 and into 2020 the City held discussions with the then owners of the property. The City acquired the property in December 2020 with the intention of seeing the property redeveloped, hoping for it to come back into economic use, while supporting the growth and development of the downtown.

Early in 2021 Council directed staff to undertake a Request for Proposals for the property, with the RFP being issued in April 2021. The RFP generated interest from the development community but at the close of the RFP, no formal bids were submitted. Staff continued to work with several developers and in November 2021 three developers were invited to submit Expressions of Interest for the property. This continued into January 2022, when two of these developers presented their proposals. Following these presentations, the City entered into an exclusive negotiating period with Caber Group. Throughout the spring of 2022 Caber and its design partners, IDEA Inc. - Integrated Design and Linebox Studios, as they undertook preliminary design work, environmental and structural investigations, and financial modelling of their re-development concepts.

Negotiations continued throughout the summer and earlier in September 2022, Council agreed to enter into an Agreement for the Purchase and Sale of the property. The Agreement gives Caber Group up to a year to complete a Site Plan Agreement, at which time the deal will close; and following this, the developer will have up to another year to commence construction.

Commenting on the sale and purchase, Mayor Kalivas says "City Council are very pleased to make this announcement, the Woolworth's site has been a priority for this Council and this agreement takes us one step closer to a major redevelopment of this site. The proposal Council has seen from Caber is exciting and will bring much needed residential and commercial space to our downtown."

From Cabar group, Josh Gibson commented on the deal enthusiastically saying "Caber Group and our design partners at IDEA and Linebox Studios are thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of the re-animation of Brockville's Historic District. The Woolworth's site provides unique potential to bring contemporary living and commercial space to downtown, while paying homage to King Street's historical significance to the city and the Thousand Islands Region."

