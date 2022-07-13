iHeartRadio
Alexandria OPP temporarily closed to public

The Alexandria Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police will be closed to the public on July 15, 2022, due to maintenance. 

The facility will be closed to the public from 12:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., for general maintenance.

Members of the public may still call 911 or the non-emergency OPP number at 1-888-310-1122 for police assistance. 

