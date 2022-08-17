Algonquin Sewing Centre celebrating expansion in Petawawa, Ont.

The Algonquin Sewing Centre has moved to a new location in order to meet the needs of the community. The new centre accommodates the retail store and classroom spaces so people can continue to source their sewing and knitting materials locally.

Within 81 days, a group of 23 local quilters joined together to take on the work needed to ensure the continuation of the beloved Algonquin Sewing Centre. The business has officially been in business for 34 years, owned for the last 15 years by Cyndi Tether.

Tether has just retired, but despite that, she is looking forward to continuing to work with the store in a different capacity.

Under the new management of Wendy Henderson and Cynthia Bell, the Algonquin Sewing Centre has relocated to a new home at 1049 Victoria Street, Petawawa. The centre was previously located at the corner of Victoria St. and Algonquin St.

Classes will begin in September, including quilting, machine embroidery, knitting, and speciality classes. Sewing machine repair and tune-up services will also be offered. The team hopes to add sewing machine sales to their list of services in the near future.

The centre is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In order to celebrate the grand opening, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11 a.m., officially welcoming the centre to their new space in the community. The public is invited to visit at any time during the day to see the space to enjoy a coffee and some conversation.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa