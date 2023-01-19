Alice in Winterland Carnival returns to Laurentian Valley
Making a return after several years away, the Alice in Winterland Carnival is coming back to Laurentian Valley. The activities kick off on Friday, January 21st and run until January 27th. All events will be held at Alice and Fraser Recreational Centre, located at 1 Henan Road, or Laurentian Valley Four Seasons Trail/ Laurentian Valley Lodge, at 2 Henan Road.
"We have lots of activities planned, some traditional carnival events with a few new events mixed in. We are just really looking forward to being able to bring back the week-long event after having to take a few years off," said Alice In Winterland committee member Elizabeth Graham in anticipation of the carnival.
The first day of activities on Friday the 21st is a Teen Night for ages 12 to 15 with hockey, skating, and pizza. Followed by a hockey tournament and craft, and vendor show on Saturday the 21st. Sunday the 22nd is a family day. Bingo will be held on Monday the 23rd. On Wednesday the 24th, there will be a daytime Kitchen Party with food, music, and activities. Following that is Women's Wellness Wednesday on the evening of January 25th. Thursday the 26th is a potluck and euchre. Finally, to close out the activities there is "oh Canada eh' Trivia.
Entry is by donation or fee, depending on the day. For more information, those interested can visit the Alice in Winterland Carnival Facebook page.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
