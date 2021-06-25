All adults in Ontario will become eligible to book a second COVID-19 shot next week

TORONTO -- Ontario is allowing anyone aged 18 and up to book their second dose of an mRNA vaccine starting next week.

As of 8 a.m. on June 28, all adults will become eligible to book their shot ahead of schedule using the provincial system.

According to the province, this will accelerate second dose eligibility for about 1.5 million people in Ontario.

“Ontario’s vaccine rollout continues to pick up speed, allowing us to provide more second doses ahead of schedule while supporting our communities most at risk,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement. “All vaccines provide strong protection against COVID-19 and the Delta variant, and I encourage everyone to book your second dose appointment as soon as possible.”

As of Wednesday, anyone in one of Ontario’s 10 Delta variant hot spots who received their first dose on or before May 30 became eligible for a second dose.

In the province's original vaccine rollout, individuals who received their shot after May 30 weren't scheduled to get their second dose until August.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.