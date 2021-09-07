All-candidates virtual debate for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes tonight
The first all-candidates debate for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes takes place tonight virtually.
Those taking part in the debate include Roberta Abbott with the Liberals, Michael Barrett with the Conservatives, Lorraine Rekmans with the Green Party, and Michelle Taylor with the NDP.
The 100 Debates on the Environment event takes place tonight at 7 p.m.
