iHeartRadio
22°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

All-candidates virtual debate for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes tonight

100_Debates_On_Environment

The first all-candidates debate for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes takes place tonight virtually

Those taking part in the debate include Roberta Abbott with the Liberals, Michael Barrett with the Conservatives, Lorraine Rekmans with the Green Party, and Michelle Taylor with the NDP. 

The 100 Debates on the Environment event takes place tonight at 7 p.m. 
 

12

Check out the latest Songs