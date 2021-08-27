Alleged erratic driver faces charges

Lennox and Addington (L&A) OPP say an erratic driver is facing charges.

L&A OPP say they responded to the report on August 20th at 10:30 a.m of an erratic driver invloved in a single motor vehicle collision on South Church lane in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

Police say the vehicle entered and exited a ditch causing damage to the vehicle.

The vehicle was located after a traffic stop on Dundas St. near Green St. in Deseronto.

Officers say the driver was showing signs of impairment and the driver was subsequently arrested and transported to Detachment to be further processed by a Drug Recognition Expert Officer.

34-year-old Robert Joseph Pammett of Greater Napanee has been charged with the following:

Operation While Impaired - alcohol and drug contrary to the Criminal Code,

Fail to comply with demand contrary to the Criminal Code,

Fail to surrender insurance Card contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act,

Litter on Highway Contrary to the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle Contrary to the HTA

Fail to surrender licence contrary to the HTA

Glass G1 Licence holder unaccompanied by qualified driver contrary to the HTA

The accused was releaed on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in a Greater Napanee court on October 19th.

The driver's license was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.