Alleged fight on King St.

Brockville Police are investigating a report of an alleged fight on Wednesday.

Police say at around 10:45p.m., officers received a complaint of a fight taking place on King St. at Apple St.

Two men were reported to be involved.

The complainant said one of the men struck the other in the stomach causing them to fall to the ground.

Officers attended the scene but were unable to locate the involved parties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brockville Police at 613-342-0127 ext. 6087 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).