Altercation leads to two men arrested and charged

Kingston Police say an altercation between two males led to both being arrested and charged.

Police say the altercation happened Monday afternoon after an ongoing issue with one of the males entering onto property without consent.

They say the man chased the other while holding a glock pellet pistol which then led to a physical altercation.

18-year-old Brock Smith was charged with assault with a weapon and possession of an imitation weapon for committing an offence.

Officers located the other male and said the male was "extremely uncooperative with police". Police allege the accused has been attending Smith's property on a "near daily basis" and in their backyard.

Police say the male would not leave when requested to do so, making the residents feel uncomfortable and preventing them from using their own backyard.

A 34-year-old Kingston man, who was not identified, was charged with mischief under $5000 for willfully interfering with the lawful use of property.