Alternating lane reductions on the Des Allumettes & Des Joachims Bridges

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) is advising motorists of alternating lane reductions on the Des Allumettes & Des Joachims Bridge.

PSPC says alternating lane reductions on the Des Allumettes Bridge will occur during the following periods:

Wednesday, September 15, from 9 am to 3 pm

Thursday, September 16, from 9 am to 3 pm

The northbound lane will be reduced during those periods. Portable signal lights will be on site to direct traffic,

Alternating lane reductions on the Des Joachims Bridge will occur during the following periods:

Wednesday, September 15, from 9 am to 3 pm

Thursday, September 16, from 9 am to 3 pm

Flagpersons will be on site to guide motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

The schedule for maintenance work on both bridges may change depending on weather conditions.