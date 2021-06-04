Missing 11-month-old Ottawa girl located safe and sound

OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a missing 11-month-old girl that was the subject of an Amber Alert has been located safe and sound.

The Amber Alert was issued just before 4 a.m. Friday. Police said the girl had been last seen in the area of Carling Avenue and Pinecrest Road in Ottawa's west end.

Just before 9:30 a.m., police confirmed the missing girl was located safe.

Police say the child is receiving medical attention. One person is in custody.

There was a large police presence in the area where the girl went missing from, with officers conducting a ground search for much of the morning.

CTV News Ottawa has removed the name and photo of the child from our website.