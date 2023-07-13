America Cup of Stocksport coming to Harrowsmith in July



The Canadian Ice-Stock Federation in partnership with the South Frontenac Stocksport Club is hosting the America Cup Stocksports Tournament from July 24-27, 2023 at Centennial Park in Harrowsmith, Ontario.

Athletes from Austria, Brasil, Guatemala, Colombia, Paraguay, and Canada are scheduled to compete in the competitive sport of ice stock, often described as a mix between bocce and curling over seven days.

Competitive play begins with the Canada Cup on July 22-23, and then America Cup play runs from July 24-27. Games begin at 9 a.m. each morning and continue until approximately 4 p.m.

Spectators are welcome to the event, but are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, lots of water, and sunscreen. The 38 Special Food Truck will also be on site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from July 22-27.

Opening Ceremonies take place on July 24th at 3 p.m. under the Grand Pavillion in Centennial Park. The ceremonies feature welcoming remarks by dignitaries including the Austrian Ambassador to Canada, and a flag exchange between the athletes competing from the various countries.

The America Cup is an international tournament presented by Canadian Ice Stock Federation in partnership with the South Frontenac Stocksport Club.