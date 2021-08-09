Americans wait hours to visit Canada as border reopens

LANSDOWNE, ONT. -- Canada is once again welcoming Americans back into the country for non-essential travel.

After 17 months, the ban on non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border was finally eased at midnight, allowing fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents to cross into Canada.

Long lines of could be seen at some border crossings like the Thousand Islands Canada-US land crossing near Gananoque, Ont.

For those like Priya Nandi, from New Jersey, it’s a day she’s been waiting for.

The US citizen says it was a six hour drive to reunite with her sister and brother-in-law in Gananoque.

“I was like ‘okay, if I have to drive, I’ll drive,’” she laughs. “I’ll drive to the moon if I have to. I’m happy to come to the border to see them.”

She hasn’t seen them in almost two years, since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all non-essential travel between the two countries.

Nandi, only able to stay two hours, immediately turned around to go back home, the brief reunion still sweet she says.

“Joy. Tears. Happiness. It’s all at the same time. It’s mixed feelings,” she said. “Not seeing each other. Hugging each other. Cried. Just surreal to have the border open.”

On Monday morning, the Canada Border Service Agency warned of a long wait times for those crossing at the Thousand Islands.

Eligible visitors must live in the U.S. and must have allowed 14 days to pass since receiving a full course of a Health Canada-approved vaccine.

They are also required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test that is no more than 72 hours old and to use the ArriveCAN app or online web portal to upload their vaccination details.

Those things, a small price to pay says Sonja Modashra.

“My brother and my sister both had a baby nine months ago. We couldn’t see the babies. We couldn’t see them pregnant,” she explains of the distance. “We are on the road since 5 a.m., so it’s been a crazy day for the kids. At the end result, we’re going to be able to see our family. That’s a big thing.”