Amherst Islander II & Wolfe Islander IV ferries arrive in Canada

Amherst Islander II

The Amherst Islander II & Wolfe Islander IV ferries have arrived in Canada. 

Ontario's Minister of Transportation, Caroline Mulroney, confirmed in a tweet that the ferries are at the port of Quebec City and will soon be on their way to Kingston. 

Mulroney says once they arrive in Kingston, work will begin to get them ready for service. 

That is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022. 

