Andrew Harvie named new Deputy Chief of Police

Brockville Police have announced that it has appointed Andrew Harvie as its new Deputy Chief of Police.

The appointment took effect on Monday.

Harvie takes over for Mark Noonan, who was recently promoted to Chief of Police, after former chief Scott Fraser went to Kingston to become Deputy Chief for that region.

Harvie has been with Brockville Police since 2001.

During that time, Harvie served as a constable, a member in Criminal Investigations, Emergency Response Team, and a police instructor.

He was promoted to Sergeant in 2009 and to Staff Sergeant in 2018.

Mos recently, Harvie served as Brockville Police's media officer.