Angels still available for Holiday toy drive, OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says Christmas Angels are still available for their annual 'Christmas Angel' toy program in the Upper Ottawa Valley.
OPP says both detachments in the Pembroke region have angels available for the final day of pick-up, ahead of collection.
1913 Petawawa Blvd. in Petawawa, and 77 International Dr. in Pembroke still need donors to claim an Angel for the program.
Today, (Tue. Dec. 6, 2022) is the final day of distribution, before OPP collects donations on Dec. 7.
OPP service asks that all new, unwrapped toys are returned with the Angel to the same dispatch office on Wed. Dec. 7, 2022, before 8:30 p.m.
Last year's program saw 483 toys donated, with OPP anticipating an even bigger year based on Angels already claimed.
All toys collected go to children in the region in need.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
