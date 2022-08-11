Anglican church welcomes new minister to Eganville, Ont.

The St. John the Evangelist Church is welcoming a new minister to Eganville. Rev. Claire Bramma will begin her ministerial career as current Canon John Wilker-Blakley bringing his to an end as his enters retirement.

While Rev. Bramma will be at the church for the next two years as a part of the clergy, she will have responsibilities in Killaloe at the Church of the Ascension and Tramore at St. John's, as well as other churches in the valley as requested. Canon Wilker-Blakley will be assisting in the transition for the remainder of the year.

Following the retirement of Rev. Susan Clifford, the canon started working at St. John's in mid-march. He was joined by Rev. Bramma this summer as she settles into her position.

Rev. Bramma was ordained into the Diaconate and will be ordained into the priesthood. While Deacons can't celebrate communion, she will be sharing in the preaching.

The church is a part of the Parish of the Valley, which is made up of 12 congregations and 14 buildings. A shared clergy team was appointed to the parish nearly four years ago.

Drawn to adventure, she left home at the age of 18 to join the Canadian Armed Forces and attend the Royal Military College in Kingston. She graduated with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering and a Master's of Science in Geomatics. She served as an army engineer officer around Canada and was deployed to Haiti and Afghanistan.

She became a postulant for ordination in 2019 and began Seminary at Trinity College in Toronto while continuing to work as an army staff officer. In 2020, she was accepted into the Royal Canadian Chaplain Service training program and became a full-time student. This enabled her to complete her Masters of Divinity this summer. Now, she will serve two years in Chaplaincy training.