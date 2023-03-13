Animal cruelty charges laid as OPP recover 38 dogs

Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged one individual with animal cruelty after 38 dogs were surrendered to a local animal rescue agency. Police say the incident took place on March 7th, 2023 just after 2:30 p.m. when the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a police assistance call at a residence in Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Township.

Police say as a result of this investigation, 40-year-old Tracy Knight from Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan Township has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

- Cruelty to animals - unnecessary pain and suffering.

- Cause damage or injury to animal or bird - fail to provide suitable, adequate food, water, care, or shelter.

Riverview Rescues, a local animal rescue agency greatly assisted police by taking into their care all thirty-eight surrendered dogs. Killaloe OPP offers their sincere thanks to Riverview Rescues who were instrumental in ensuring all surrendered dogs were rescued and are receiving care.

Police say the accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on May 10th, 2023, in Ontario Court of Justice, Killaloe.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray