Annual Backpack program encourages community to set students up for success

United Way KFL&A is encouraging community members to donate backpacks, school supplies, and funds to help families with low incomes in the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington regions.

With the back-to-school season slowly approaching, United Way KFL&A is collecting supplies for the backpack program. Going back to school can be exciting, but it can also be an anxious and stressful time for many families as they do their best to set their young students up for success.

Co-ordinated by the United Way KFL&A with donations from individuals, community businesses, and organizations, the program distributes backpacks and school supplies to ensure families and children have all they need for a successful school year.

In 2021, thanks to community generosity and support, over 1,700 children and youth started the school year with supplies and backpacks, that otherwise wouldn't have.

“We are so thankful to United Way and our community for the backpacks filled with school supplies for children headed back to school,” said a representative from Kingston Interval House. “We immediately handed them out and one mom was very teary-eyed when getting hers and so grateful.”

As a result of the pandemic and rising costs, the need is even greater this year.

“We know through conversations with agencies and the schools that the needs are greater than any previous year,” said Bhavana Varma, President and, CEO, United Way KFL&A. “We are asking our amazing community to come together once again to help children and youth. It may be as simple as picking up a few extra pieces when you do your own shopping, or a financial donation or the donation of supplies or backpacks – you will help so many children and families start the school year off right.”

Once supplies are collected, volunteers will pack backpacks in mid-August and distribute them through agencies and schools.

The most needed school supplies include backpacks, lunch bags, pens, pencils, rulers, math sets, markers, crayons, scientific calculators, and pencil casees. If possible, the organization is requesting gender-neutral colours.

A full list of recommended items by age group, or to donate monetary funds, community members can visit http://www.unitedwaykfla.ca/backpackprogram

Items can also be dropped off at United Way Office - 417 Bagot Street, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until August 12, 2022.